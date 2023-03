ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) — The Georgia Senate successfully passed 50 bills on Monday during Crossover Day at the Georgia State Legislature in Atlanta, Georgia.

Crossover Day is considered the last day for proposed bills in the state legislature to pass their chamber in order to move to the next legislative session.

Below is a list of the following bills that passed the Georgia Senate and are scheduled to head toward the Georgia House of Representatives:

SB 4: Passed 55 to 0 SB 20: Passed 52 to 1 SB 146: Passed 55 to 1 SB 237: Passed 54 to 1 SB 155: Passed 41 to 14 SB 31: Passed 35 to 20 SB 35: Passed 55 to 0 SB 158: Passed 56 to 0 SB 246: Passed 55 to 1 SB 160: Passed 34 to 21 SB 45: Passed 56 to 0 SB 64: Passed 54 to 0 SB 164: Passed 53 to 0 SB 259: Passed 51 to 2 SB 168: Passed 52 to 4 SB 66: Passed 56 to 0 SB 74: Passed 54 to 1 SB 177: Passed 52 to 1 SB 272: Passed 53 to 0 SB 193: Passed 56 to 0 SB 76: Passed 52 to 2 SB 91: Passed 54 to 1 SB 195: Passed 54 to 0 SB 233: Passed 33 to 23 SB 197: Passed 54 to 2 SB 95: Passed 52 to 1 SB 97: Passed 52 to 2 SB 199: Passed 55 to 0 SB 240: Passed 55 to 0 SB 203: Passed 54 to 1 SB 103: Passed 54 to 0 SB 115: Passed 55 to 0 SB 204: Passed 52 to 0 SB 254: Passed 30 to 24 SB 211: Passed 55 to 0 SB 127: Passed 50 to 2 SB 136: Passed 49 to 4 SB 213: Passed 45 to 10 SB 266: Passed 54 to 0 SB 217: Passed 51 to 4 SB 137: Passed 43 to 12 SB 138: Passed 55 to 0 SB 218: Passed 56 to 0 SR 214: Passed 54 to 1 SB 220: Passed 54 to 2 SB 140: Passed 33 to 22 SB 144: Passed 55 to 1 SB 223: Passed 53 to 1 SR 140: Failed 30 to 26 SB 230: Passed 54 to 0 SB 231: Passed 32 to 22 SB 64: Passed 54 to 0

With the passing of 50 out of the 51 proposed bills, this leaves 25 senate bills remaining on the table for politicians to delegate over.