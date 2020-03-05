Georgia Senate passes bill aimed at prescription prices

FILE – This Aug. 29, 2018, file photo shows an arrangement of prescription oxycodone pills in New York. U.S. health officials are again warning doctors against abandoning chronic pain patients by abruptly stopping their opioid prescriptions. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services instead urged doctors Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, to share such decisions with patients. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

ATLANTA (AP) – The Georgia Senate has unanimously passed legislation to restrict practices by pharmacy benefit managers.

Those are companies that run prescription drug coverage for insurers and other groups. Thursday’s Senate passage comes just a day after the state House took similar action.

The bill includes provisions requiring pharmacy benefit managers to pass along discounts they receive from drug manufacturers to consumers.

It passed the Senate by a vote of 52-0, after the House passed a companion bill 165-1 on Wednesday.