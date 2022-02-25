ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) – On Thursday, the Georgia Senate approved Senate Bill 435 that requires students to participate in sports based on the gender they received at birth.

With Republican senators voting in favor of the bill, the Georgia Senate upheld the legislation on a party-line vote of 32-22.

Senate Bill 435 prohibits schools from allowing transgender students to participate in sports that do not align with the gender given at birth unless there is no other equivalent sport offered.

According to the bill, schools will need to define students’ gender based on their genetics at birth and their reproductive biology.

Last year the country saw a record number of anti-trans bills. As more tension rises over trans rights for children, other states are seeing more politicians gravitate towards similar initiatives.

Recently similar rhetoric appeared in Texas. On Tuesday, Governor Greg Abbott wrote a letter to the Department of Family and Protective Services, insisting the agency investigate parents who enable their children to undergo gender-affirming care.

The bill will head to the House for consideration.