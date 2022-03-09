ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia state Senate is passing a bill to prohibit social media platforms from removing or censoring content amid an outcry from conservatives that their political views are being discriminated against.

Opponents predict the measure would be struck down by a federal court. Republican Sen. Greg Dolezal of Cumming says the state should protect against political discrimination, even if a lawsuit results.

Opponents say it would be unconstitutional for force companies private companies to host speech they don’t agree with.

The Senate passed Senate Bill 393 by a vote of 33-21 on Tuesday, sending it to the House for more debate.