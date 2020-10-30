Georgia Senate race heats up as Ossoff and Perdue hit campaign trail in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Just four days away from election night, a Georgia Senate race is heating up. Incumbent Republican Senator David Perdue and Democratic Challenger Jon Ossoff both hit the campaign trail in Columbus.

““He has called me a crook. He has called me a racist. This is a kid who has never stepped up and defended his own agenda. This is a guy who wants to have open borders, sanctuary cities, he wants to defund the police in the midst of all of this tragedy we have going on in the United States. More important than that he wants to defund the military,” Sen. Perdue said.

The race this election is incredibly tight, and both candidates are fighting hard for every single vote. Perdue arrived in Columbus just after the sun rose over the city this morning. He came to rally the vote at the local Republican Headquarters.

About 65 local Republicans showed up to welcome the senator to town. Polls show the race between Perdue and Ossoff in a dead heat, with the first-term senator in a street fight to keep his seat from Ossoff.

The two candidates had a debate Wednesday night in Savannah. Ahead of a third and final debate, Perdue pulled out of the event. Instead, he’ll join President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Rome, Ga.

Ossoff has called Perdue a coward for backing out of the final debate, following Wednesday’s performance going viral when Ossoff tweeted a challenge to Perdue. More than 12 million people have watched the Tweet, so far.

Sen. David Perdue doesn't deserve to be re-elected. pic.twitter.com/S7Zi3dsnik — Jon Ossoff (@ossoff) October 29, 2020

Today is the final day to advance vote. Precincts at the City Services Center, Trade Center and new Health Department are opening until 7 tonight. The Civic Center ice rink and Shirley Winston Rec Center are open until 6.