Georgia Senate runoffs put the state at the center of the political universe

Georgia is now at the center of the political universe with two runoffs that will likely determine control of the U.S. Senate.

WRBL News 3 reached out to all four candidates and joins us now with one-on-one Zoom interviews with the two Democratic challengers.

Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff both live in the Atlanta area, but they promise that this campaign against sitting Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue will play out not just in the big city, but across the state.

“I have been to places like Columbus, but also small towns,” Warnock said. “Places like Americus, Georgia, and Cuthbert the people are surprised to see me.”

And Warnock says the reaction was the same during the first phase of hiss race against Sen. Loeffler.

“What they say to me is we have not seen anyone running for U.S. Senate, yet alone a sitting United States senator drop by our town,” Warnock said. “Well, I intend to be the senator for all of Georgia. So, I look to the next few weeks as I get the chance to talk to Georgians all across the state.”

Ossoff says he will be focusing on the other Georgia, as well, as he tries to unseat one-term Republican incumbent David Perdue.

“Columbus matters, Muscogee County matters,” Ossoff said. “The Chattahoochee River Valley matters. That’s why I’ll be in the area on Wednesday, I’ll be in Muscogee County on Wednesday.”

And the main issue is healthcare during the COVID pandemic, Ossoff said.

“I know so many people in and around Columbus have lost loved ones to this virus, have lost businesses or homes, or livelihoods, and we have the opportunity right now to recover and rebuild,” Ossoff said. “But in order to do that we have to get out and vote again in five weeks’ time, and win these two elections.”

Warnock says it’s clear the stakes are in this political drama.

“I think there’s no question that the balance of the Senate is at stake,” Warnock said.

But Warnock says he will focus on Georgians.

“This is about the people of Georgia here in Georgia,” he said. “That’s who we want to represent. But you can’t talk about the people of Georgia without as an example of talking about a national strategy to respond to COVID-19. And, so the president-elect will need some help. And so to that degree, one Senate race is tied up with another.”

Ossoff says that Democrats have all of the momentum with an apparent defeat of President Trump in Georgia.

“I think folks recognize that we’re turning the page on the Trump era,” Ossoff said. “The people are exhausted, four years of outrage and division, and this whole year of incompetence amidst this crisis.”

Ossoff went on the attack against Sen. David Perdue in the runup to the General Election. He now plans to throw Sen. Kelly Loeffler into the mix.

“It’s time to turn over a new leaf as a country,” Ossoff said. “And Georgia’s incumbent Senators have been part of the problem. We have the opportunity to elect new leadership in just a few weeks, with early voting beginning on December 14.”