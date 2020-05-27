Georgia senator is suggesting state workers take pay cut for same amount of work

ATLANTA (AP) – Some Georgia senators are wondering whether state employees could be made to do the same work for less money.

(Sen. Ellis Black, R-District 8)

Typically agencies send workers home without pay to cut spending. Sen. Ellis Black asked Tuesday whether the state could temporarily cut paychecks but require the same amount of work.

Department of Early Care and Learning Commissioner Amy Jacobs told senators she wouldn’t want to suggest that preschool teachers, facing a 10% pay cut, work the same amount for less money.

Lawmakers are considering budget reductions of 14% as state tax revenues decline amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

That’s equal to more than $3.5 billion in cuts, including a $1.5 billion reduction in state aid to K-12 schools.

