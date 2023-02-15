ATLANTA (AP) – Georgia senators are moving to restrict vaping in public spaces. The state Senate voted 51-3 on Wednesday to pass Senate Bill 47.

It would regulate vaping in the same way the state already regulates smoking. The measure moves to the House for more debate.

Georgia’s 2005 Smoke-Free Air Act says that people can’t smoke indoors in many public places, although it excludes some places including tobacco stores and bars that only admit patrons older than 18.

A person who violates the law can be fined $100 to $500. The state Department of Public Health is supporting the measure.