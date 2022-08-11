GEORGIA (WRBL) – A south Georgia sheriff has been arrested in connection to a sexual battery case. According to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Miller County Sheriff Rick Morgan has been charged with Sexual Battery and Violation of Oath by Public Officer, following a GBI investigation.

Morgan, age 54, was arrested on August 10, 2022. GBI officials said allegations against Morgan stem from a 911 call he in which he was involved.

The GBI began its investigation into Morgan, of Colquitt, on July 26, 2022, when a request came in from Pataula Judicial Circuit District Attorney Vic McNease following accusations against Morgan.

According to officials, during the investigation, GBI agents conducted interviews with the victim, multiple witnesses, and collected evidence related to the allegations against Morgan. Agents then discussed their findings with the District Attorney and ultimately met with a Superior Court Judge to present their evidence and testimony in the case for the alleged offenses. The investigation moved forward and warrants were issued against Morgan, followed by his arrest.

