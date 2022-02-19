Georgia sheriff being treated for leukemia

Georgia

by: Associated Press

(Sheriff David Davis Undergoing Cancer Treatment/ Photo Credit: Bibb County Sheriff’s Office)

MACON, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia sheriff is being treated for leukemia.

The Telegraph reports Bibb County Sheriff David Davis said he learned earlier this week that he had a curable form of the disease and would be hospitalized in Atlanta for a few weeks to undergo treatment.

A routine blood test during a doctor’s visit earlier this month showed abnormalities.

The sheriff’s office said in a news release that further testing confirmed a leukemia diagnosis.

Davis said his treatment is already showing signs of progress.

Davis has served the sheriff’s office since 1979. He was first elected sheriff in November 2012.

