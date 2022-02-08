Georgia: Sheriff’s deputy, 2 others wounded in shootout at motel

COMMERCE, Ga. (AP) – Authorities say a sheriff’s deputy has been wounded in a shootout at a northeast Georgia motel.

The Banks County Sheriff’s Office says the deputy is recovering in a hospital after the Tuesday morning shooting.

Sheriff’s officials say he’s expected to survive.

The suspect and a female who was with him were also taken to a hospital with injuries, but their conditions were not available.

The sheriff’s office says deputies had spotted a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of a Super 8 motel in the Commerce area near Interstate 85.

Authorities say the suspect shot a female he was with, and deputies responded with gunfire.