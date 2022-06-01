GEORGIA (WRBL) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested a Walker County Sheriff’s Deputy in connection to a rape investigation.

Deputy Jerry Glover, age 81, has been arrested on charges of Rape, Violation of Oath of Office, and False Imprisonment, according to a news release from the GBI.

Glover, of Rock Springs, was arrested on May 31, 2022. His arrest follows a request to the GBI from the Lafayette Police Department on May 11, 2022, to assist in investigating the reported rape of a woman by Walker County Sheriff’s Deputy.

According to the GBI, that investigation revealed that Glover “had sex with a woman without her consent while on duty and in uniform.”

GBI officials said the investigation into Glover is active and ongoing. Anyone with information should contact the GBI at 706-624-1424. Tips can be submitted online or by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477)