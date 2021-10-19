Georgia Southern, Benedictine standout Wesley Kennedy reported missing

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Former Georgia Southern and Benedictine football player Wesley Kennedy is missing.

Kennedy’s mom, Yulanda Maxwell, posted on Facebook that her son had not been seen since 10 a.m. Sunday, and had been acting erratically.

According to Maxwell, the last person known to have interacted with Kennedy was his girlfriend at 8 a.m.

Several people told the family that they saw Wesley walking on Dean Forest Road. He was last seen standing near the mailbox around 1143 Dean Forest Road.

Kennedy’s phone stopped updating his location around 1 p.m. near Hardin Canal. The shortest distance from his last known address to the canal is roughly half a mile, but it is not clear where along the canal the phone stopped updating.

CONWAY, SOUTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 24: Georgia Southern University Eagles Football travels to face the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Brooks Stadium on October 24, 2020, in Conway, South Carolina

A search party on Sunday evening found no trace of Kennedy, but a spokesperson for the Savannah Police Department said they are requesting a more extensive search via helicopter.

Meanwhile, the Garden City Police Department reported another possible sighting near Interstate 16 and Interstate 95 early Monday morning.

The Garden City Police Department is the primary agency searching for Kennedy, with the Savannah Police Department assisting them.

Garden City PD asks anyone with information on Kennedy’s whereabouts to call 911 immediately. Det. Wierenga can be reached at 912-944-7451 and the department’s tip line is open at 912-966-7787.

Kennedy’s family is asking anybody with information on Kennedy’s whereabouts to contact law enforcement or call 912-572-1711 to get in touch with his relatives.