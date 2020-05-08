Georgia Southwestern State University to hold online graduation ceremony May 15

AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Georgia Southwestern State University will celebrate its graduating seniors next week. GSW is holding its Spring 2020 Graduation Ceremony online Friday, May 15.

Nearly 300 students are graduating from the university. Traditional commencement activities, which were originally scheduled for the same day on campus, were cancelled due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

“These graduates are part of a graduating class like no other,” noted GSW President Neal Weaver, Ph.D. “Whether on stage or online, their hard work deserves to be recognized. May 15 was their special day, and we made sure it was still going to be their special day. We know this is not how they envisioned completing their college journey, but I am amazed at their perseverance and determination through it all.”

During the virtual ceremony, President Weaver and Provost Suzanne Smith, Ph.D., will share brief remarks and words of encouragement, confer undergraduate and graduate degrees, and signal the turning of the tassels.

Graduates will receive a package in early May with instructions on how to participate in the ceremony and a special gift available only to Spring 2020 graduates. All GSW faculty, staff and students will be emailed a link to the ceremony the morning of May 15.

Spring 2020 graduates also have the option of returning to campus to walk across the stage in a special face-to-face August 15, 2020 ceremony.

“We are excited to celebrate the Class of 2020 in a virtual environment with an experience they’ll never forget,” Weaver said. “We do hope they’ll consider coming back to join us in August so we can honor them in person. It would give me great pleasure to shake their hand, commend them on rising to the challenge, and award them with that hard-earned degree.”

Family, friends and the GSW community are encouraged to join in celebrating the Spring Class of 2020. Guests can RSVP to GSW’s Spring 2020 Virtual Graduation Ceremony Facebook event or subscribe to the Georgia Southwestern State University YouTube channel to be notified when the virtual ceremony will take place.