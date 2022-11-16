GEORGIA (WRBL) — Georgia’s Speaker of House David Ralston died at 68, WRBL confirmed alongside multiple other media outlets.

David Ralston held the position of 73rd Speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives since 2010.

Earlier this month, Ralston had announced he would not seek nomination as House Speaker for the upcoming legislative session, citing a “health challenge.”

Ralston’s communicator director Kaleb McMichen said in a Tweet that Ralston passed away alongside his wife Sheree and other family members.

Ralston was first elected into the Georgia House of Representatives in 2002.

Stay with WRBL as we’ll continue to follow updates on the House Speaker’s passing