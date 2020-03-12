Georgia State Patrol, local law enforcement plan increased presence on roadways through St. Patrick’s Day

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) While a number of events have been canceled or at least scaled back amid coronavirus concerns, Georgia State Patrol says they will still beef up St. Patrick’s Day highway patrols.

Georgia’s Governor’s Office of Highway Safety says GSP and local law enforcement will be out in full-force over the weekend and through St. Patrick’s Day on Tuesday, March 17.

They say this is your warning: If you’re caught driving drunk or distracted, expect to pay the price. Law officers will enforce a strict zero tolerance policy.

The Georgia Department of Transportation says 12 people died during the St. Patrick’s Day holiday period in 2018.



