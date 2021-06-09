 

 

Georgia state trooper shoots suspect on I-285 near airport

ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a Georgia State Patrol trooper has shot a murder suspect while exchanging gunfire off a highway near the Atlanta airport.

Wednesday’s was the second trooper-involved shooting in two days.

WSB-TV reports the trooper was tracking the suspect when a chase ensued.

It says the trooper used a maneuver to force the car to turn abruptly sideways and that the suspect then pulled out a gun and shots were exchanged.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says the shooting happened along Interstate 285 south of Atlanta.

Authorities told WSB they were trying to serve a murder warrant to the suspect, who was not immediately identified.

