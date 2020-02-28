Georgia Supreme Court justice announces plans to resign

ATLANTA (AP) – A Georgia Supreme Court justice announced that he plans to resign in November, citing family obligations.

Justice Keith Blackwell, 44, said in a letter to Gov. Brian Kemp that he has decided to return to private law practice, according to a statement from the court.

Blackwell was appointed to the high court in 2012 by then-Gov. Nathan Deal after having served for two years on the state Court of Appeals.

His last day on the Supreme Court will be Nov. 18, and Kemp will appoint his replacement.