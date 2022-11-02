GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of this month, the murder of a Georgia taxi driver has gone unsolved in Coffee County for 24 years.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, John McKinnon, of Douglas, was shot and killed on Nov. 2, 1998.

GBI officials said McKinnon, 67, left his house to go pick a passenger. A short time after McKinnon left, his wife “heard repeated keying over the CB radio that McKinnon used in his taxi cab.”

About 45 minutes later, on a rural road around nine miles west of Douglas, McKinnon’s body was found. He had been shot

McKinnon had been robbed on his taxi and wallet.

The taxi was located around ten miles from the place where McKinnon’s body was found, on South Gaskin Extension in Douglas.

Anyone with information on this case should contact the GBI Region 4 Douglas Office at 912-389-4103.