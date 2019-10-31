LIVE NOW /
Watch WRBL News 3 Nightwatch

Georgia teacher and daughter die in crash

Georgia
Posted: / Updated:

(WMAZ)

DUBLIN, Ga. (AP) – Authorities say a central Georgia middle school teacher and his young daughter died in a car crash.

Local news media report the Georgia State Patrol says 42-year-old Shawn Linder and his toddler daughter Bella died Tuesday morning in the crash near Dublin in Laurens County.

The State Patrol says Linder’s eastbound car veered off the road, then swerved left into an oncoming pickup truck driven by 25-year-old Justin Hobbs of East Dublin. Hobbs survived the crash.

The Union-Recorder of Milledgeville reports Linder was a special education teacher at Johnson County Middle School and coached high school varsity football and basketball. The newspaper says he was the husband of its editor, Natalie Davis Linder, and that Bella was her daughter, age 1 year and 10 months.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar