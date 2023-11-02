ATLANTA (AP) — Three former Georgia Tech researchers have been sentenced for their roles in a scheme to defraud the university and the Central Intelligence Agency, federal prosecutors announced Wednesday.

James G. Maloney, former chief scientist for the Georgia Tech Research Institute, and James J. Acree and James D. Fraley III had access to a university credit card that was supposed to be for official business, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement. Instead they used it to finance about $200,000 in personal expenses from 2007 through 2013.

According to prosecutors, the men purchased items including two four-wheelers, two 52-inch flat-screen televisions, Apple computers, iPads, Kindle e-readers, digital and video cameras, a 3D printer, Bose headphones and sports watches with heart rate monitors.

Acree and Fraley pleaded guilty in 2016 and cooperated with the government. Maloney pleaded guilty in May.