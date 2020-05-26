Georgia teen overcomes the odds against cancer and honors her best friend

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV)- Memorial Day weekend will be one to remember for a different reason for two Savannah families.

On Monday, Lily Stuckey rang the bell to celebrate her last chemo treatment after two and a half years.

But Lily wasn’t alone. Her family, friends, doctors and nurses, and a couple hundred people were there to cheer her on.

There was one person missing: Lily’s best friend, Kylie Shiell who died of cancer just months ago.

So Lily honored Kylie in front of her mom and dad by ringing the bell a second time.

“We always talked about I am going to ring it so hard, I’m going to break it,” said Lily. She added of Kylie, “So I decided because she didn’t get to finish, I’d finish for her.”

“She asked me after Kylie passed away, ‘Is it going to be weird for you now?’ I said, ‘No if anything it will make me push you even harder knowing that Kylie lost her battle, but we still have you,’” said Ashley Shiell, Kylie’s mother.

As doctors monitor her progress, Lily’s goal is to go back to school and enjoying life as a teenager.