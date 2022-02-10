Georgia: Tire store owner sentenced to 10 years in prison for dealing meth

GEORGIA, Ga. (WRBL) – A tire store owner in Georgia is going to federal prison following his conviction for dealing methamphetamine. Reginald Anderson, also known as “Red”, was convicted by a federal jury on all counts after a two-day trial, according to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Georgia.

The Savannah-based Anderson, 49, was sentenced to ten years in federal prison after being found guilty on three counts of Distribution of Methamphetamine in the court of U.S. District Court Judge R. Stan Baker this week, according to the release.

According to court testimony, Anderson, who owned Anderson’s Tire Shop, was indicted after selling meth to informants on multiple occasions. Testimony also revealed Anderson positioned at least one person for sexual favors in exchange drugs.

“’Red’ Anderson could have prospered running a legitimate tire business, but instead he tried to inflate his profits by selling poison,” said U.S. Attorney Estes. “He has a sordid criminal history of drugs and violence, and our community is safer with this criminal retread doing hard time.”

WRBL News 3 Facebook

The meth that Anderson was selling was nearly 100 percent pure “ice”, according to the news release. Robert J. Murphy, the Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Atlanta Field Division, said meth is not only volatile and toxic, but it destroys families, communities and lives.

“This defendant’s methamphetamine trafficking activities posed a significant threat to the quality of life in Savannah and elsewhere,” said Murphy.

WRBL News 3 Twitter

Following his prison term, Anderson will serve three years of supervised release.