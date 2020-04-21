Georgia to reopen some businesses in phases

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – This Wednesday will mark 3 weeks since Georgia’s Governor decided to implement a statewide shelter that will expire April 30th.

But, some businesses will now reopen as early as this week after Governor Brian Kemp gave the green light today — because of new health data that shows Georgia’s curve has flattened.

Atlanta Bureau Chief, Archith Seshadri, explains what business will open and when from our Georgia capitol newsroom.

For most Georgians, this is now week six of stay at home orders. Georgia’s governor Brian Kemp says in order to revitalize the economy, some businesses have to reopen phase by phase.

This Friday, gyms, hair salons, body art studios and massage centers will reopen.

Next Monday, restaurants and in person dining services will also start to reopen. But these business will still have to practice social distancing do we don’t see another spike in Ga’s coronavirus cases. But bars, nightclubs and amusement parks will have to be closed until April 30th.

“I don’t give a damn about politics right now. We are talking about someone who has put their whole life on building a business that has people that they love, and work every day with people about people that can feed their children make mortgage payment. These are tough decisions.” Georgia Governor Brian Kemp

The state is now partnering up with Augusta Health’s tele health app to make sure that more Georgians can get tested.

This will be available 24/7 – so if you show signs of the coronavirus, you’ll get referred to a nearby testing site and get results in 72 hours.

Georgia’s hospitals can also start doing elective surgeries and places of worship can host in person services but with social distancing guidelines.

The Governor says all employees should wear masks, do extra cleaning and check staff temperatures if they re-open.