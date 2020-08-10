Georgia toddler shoots self after finding gun

Georgia
Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

ATLANTA (AP) – Atlanta police say a toddler has been hospitalized in critical condition after shooting himself in the head.

Officer Anthony Grant, an Atlanta police spokesman, says officers were called to a home Saturday morning after a 2-year-old boy found a loaded gun and shot himself.

He said the shooting appears to be accidental. Grant said investigators were questioning multiple people at the home, but police did not immediately announce any charges.

It’s at least the second serious gun accident in Georgia’s largest city in recent weeks. A 3-year-old Atlanta boy died July 28 after shooting himself in the head.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

