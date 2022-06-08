GEORGIA (WRBL) – Two Georgia preschool teachers have been arrested following allegations of abuse at the preschool. According the Roswell Police Department, Zeina Alostwani, 40, and Soriana Briceno,19, both of Roswell, have both been charged with Cruelty to Children-1st Degree.

The arrests stem from an incident at Parker-Chase Preschool, located at 2852 Holcomb Bridge Road, in Roswell.

Police said an investigation was launched on June 3, 2022, after police were contacted by a parent. The parent told police they had logged onto the preschool’s camera system and witnessed “concerning physical contact between Alostwani and Briceno against several children in the classroom.”

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Roswell Police Department at 770-640-4100.