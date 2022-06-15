Caregiver supporting woman with in walking mobility walker. Midsection of nurse is assisting disabled senior female in recovery. They are at home.

MACON, Ga. (WRBL) — June 15 is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day and the U.S. Attorney’s Office of Middle District Georgia is offering training to help combat elder abuse.

Law enforcement and citizens interested in learning about preventing elder abuse can message Law Enforcement Coordinator Pam Lightsey at pam.lightsey@usdoj.gov. The U.S. Attorney’s Office has also designated a Elder Justice Coordinator to aid in prosecuting elder abuse cases.

U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary says that working with law enforcement and community partners will help their office find justice for vulnerable citizens.

“Elder abuse is a serious crime affecting an estimated one out of ten older Americans annually, although those numbers are likely even higher,” said U.S. Attorney Leary. “Working with our law enforcement and community partners, our office will continue to seek justice for vulnerable citizens through enforcement actions, training and resources, victim services and public awareness.”

To learn more about the department’s Elder Justice Initiative, visit their website.

To report elder abuse, get in touch with your local adult protective services agency through the Eldercare Locator or by calling the helpline at 1-800-677-1116 (Monday – Friday, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST).