ATLANTA (AP) – Georgia’s unemployment rate hit a new record low of 3% in May as more people entered the labor force and more workers found jobs.

The jobless rate ticked down from 3.1%, the previous all-time low, which was set in March and April.

More than 5.1 million people said they were working in May, while 157,000 Georgians were unemployed and seeking work.

A year ago, 4.1% of Georgia workers were unemployed.

The number of workers on employer payrolls rose by 17,000 in Georgia in May, also setting a new record. Payrolls are the top labor market measure for many economists.