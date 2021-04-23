Georgia university regents pause search for new chancellor

ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) — Georgia’s public university regents are pausing a search for a new chancellor.

Thursday’s announcement makes it more likely the system will choose an interim leader if outgoing Chancellor Steve Wrigley retires on time at the end of June.

The move comes amid public opposition to the prospect that former Republican governor and U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue might be named to lead the 340,000-student system.

It’s unclear when the search might resume or under what terms.

A lack of a chancellor could also delay selections of new presidents for six schools that now or will soon have vacancies.