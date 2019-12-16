Georgia voter purge allowed to continue, did you make the cut?

Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- As of now, 313, 244 residents in Georgia are facing a voting purge. This means, if you have not voted since 2015 your name may be removed from the voting rolls.

A federal judge has allowed the voter purge to continue after a state lawyer assured him accidental removals could be easily reinstated, according to reporting by the Associated Press. The judge has also scheduled a second hearing for Dec. 19.

According to the law, citizens have 30 to 60 days to respond to the notice. Dec. 16. was the last day for citizens to respond to the final notice, but voters can still re-register by Feb. 24. to vote in the 2020 election.

“We sent out a notice to residents who would be affected which allowed them 40 days to respond before they reached the cancellation status, said Tamika Geist Assistant Director of Elections and voter registration for Muscogee County.

For 8,859 local voters, this means that if you have not voted in the last three to five years and did not respond to the notices sent by the state, you may be removed from the rolls.