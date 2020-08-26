Georgia woman pleads guilty but mentally ill in child death

COVINGTON, Ga. (AP) – A Georgia woman has been been sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty but mentally ill to the murder of her 2-year-old daughter.

Jennifer Bellah entered the plea Wednesday in Newton County Superior Court, with Judge Ken Wynne Jr. sentencing the 33-year-old to 15 years in prison without the possibility of parole, to be followed by lifetime probation.

Bellah in August 2018 called authorities, saying she had shot her daughter.

Deputies arrived at the Oxford home to find 2-year-old Natalya Bellah dead from multiple gunshots.

Acting District Attorney Randy McGinley says that Wednesday’s plea guarantees prison time for Bellah, saying she could have been released more quickly if she had been found not guilty by reason of insanity.