Georgia woman pleads guilty but mentally ill in child death

Georgia

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

COVINGTON, Ga. (AP) – A Georgia woman has been been sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty but mentally ill to the murder of her 2-year-old daughter.

Jennifer Bellah entered the plea Wednesday in Newton County Superior Court, with Judge Ken Wynne Jr. sentencing the 33-year-old to 15 years in prison without the possibility of parole, to be followed by lifetime probation.

Bellah in August 2018 called authorities, saying she had shot her daughter.

Deputies arrived at the Oxford home to find 2-year-old Natalya Bellah dead from multiple gunshots.

Acting District Attorney Randy McGinley says that Wednesday’s plea guarantees prison time for Bellah, saying she could have been released more quickly if she had been found not guilty by reason of insanity.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

94° / 75°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 94° 75°

Thursday

93° / 75°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 93° 75°

Friday

89° / 75°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 40% 89° 75°

Saturday

87° / 75°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 87° 75°

Sunday

89° / 73°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 89° 73°

Monday

89° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 89° 73°

Tuesday

89° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 89° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

91°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
91°

89°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
89°

88°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
88°

85°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
85°

83°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
83°

82°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
82°

81°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
81°

80°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
80°

79°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

78°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
76°

79°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
79°

82°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
82°

85°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
85°

87°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
87°

89°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
89°

90°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
90°

92°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
92°

92°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
92°

91°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
91°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories