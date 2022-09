SCARBOROUGH, Maine (AP) – Police say a Georgia woman has died after falling 30 feet from a cliff in Scarborough where she was vacationing.

Police say 54-year-old Ramona Gowens was leaning against a fence on the Cliff Walk when it gave way on Monday, causing her to fall.

Her sister and a nearby fisherman both called 911.

She died at Maine Medical Center after a difficult retrieval effort. Gowens was on vacation, staying at the nearby Black Point Inn.