GEORGIA (WRBL) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation requests the public be on the lookout for a woman who may be armed and dangerous.

According to the GBI, Carlistra Dee Tennille, 28, is wanted for the murder of Mario McCray.

The GBI says the murder happened on Wednesday, Nov. 23, in Leesburg, Georgia. Investigators state Tennille’s last known location was in the Albany, Georgia, area.

Tennille is described as a black female with brown eyes. She stands at 5’2″ and weighs 140lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI Region 3 Americus office at (229) 931-2439 or the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 759-6012.