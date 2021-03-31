 

Georgia won’t rate schools and districts for 2nd year

Georgia

by: Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia won’t grade schools and districts using state test results for the second year in a row.

The state Department of Education made the announcement Tuesday, saying federal officials had waived the requirement for the state accountability system.

Last year, Georgia couldn’t rate schools because it didn’t administer state tests to students in grades 3-8 and high school.

This year, the federal government is requiring Georgia to give the tests, but districts won’t be graded.

A Georgia Department of Education spokesman says test results for schools, districts and groups of students will still be available.

Schools can’t penalize any student attending class virtually who declines to take a test in person.

