ATLANTA (AP) – A Georgia representative wants Congress to condemn attempts to criminally prosecute people who perform abortions or women who have abortions or experience miscarriages.

Rep. Nikema Willams is introducing her House resolution on Thursday. The Atlanta Democrat used to be a lobbyist for Planned Parenthood in the southeast.

She also chairs the Democratic Party of Georgia.

The move comes after Senate Republicans used the filibuster to block Democratic efforts to enshrine abortion access into federal law.

Elected officials across the country are anticipating a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that will overturn the nationwide right to abortion.