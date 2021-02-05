 

Georgians taking key step to purchase guns in record numbers

Georgia

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) — Data shows that Georgians in record numbers are taking a key step to obtain a gun.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the federal government by law doesn’t keep a count of the number of guns sold.

But one measure — the number of background checks performed by the FBI — is up sharply.

In 2020, a record 904,000 Georgians got firearms background checks.

The average for the previous five years was about 561,800.

The background checks are required before Americans can buy guns from licensed gun dealers, but are not needed for person-to-person sales.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

52° / 42°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 52° 42°

Saturday

47° / 42°
Rain
Rain 92% 47° 42°

Sunday

55° / 35°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 8% 55° 35°

Monday

63° / 50°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 63° 50°

Tuesday

68° / 54°
Showers
Showers 45% 68° 54°

Wednesday

69° / 55°
Showers
Showers 49% 69° 55°

Thursday

64° / 48°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 68% 64° 48°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

50°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
12%
50°

49°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
49°

47°

9 PM
Showers
45%
47°

47°

10 PM
Cloudy
24%
47°

46°

11 PM
Cloudy
15%
46°

45°

12 AM
Cloudy
15%
45°

44°

1 AM
Cloudy
15%
44°

44°

2 AM
Cloudy
15%
44°

44°

3 AM
Cloudy
15%
44°

44°

4 AM
Cloudy
9%
44°

43°

5 AM
Cloudy
9%
43°

43°

6 AM
Cloudy
9%
43°

43°

7 AM
Cloudy
13%
43°

44°

8 AM
Cloudy
11%
44°

45°

9 AM
Cloudy
10%
45°

45°

10 AM
Cloudy
24%
45°

46°

11 AM
Showers
53%
46°

47°

12 PM
Light Rain
68%
47°

46°

1 PM
Rain
84%
46°

45°

2 PM
Rain
92%
45°

45°

3 PM
Rain
84%
45°

45°

4 PM
Rain
78%
45°

44°

5 PM
Rain
86%
44°

44°

6 PM
Rain
89%
44°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories