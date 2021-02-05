Georgians taking key step to purchase guns in record numbers

ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) — Data shows that Georgians in record numbers are taking a key step to obtain a gun.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the federal government by law doesn’t keep a count of the number of guns sold.

But one measure — the number of background checks performed by the FBI — is up sharply.

In 2020, a record 904,000 Georgians got firearms background checks.

The average for the previous five years was about 561,800.

The background checks are required before Americans can buy guns from licensed gun dealers, but are not needed for person-to-person sales.