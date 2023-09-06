GEORGIA (WRBL) — Archery deer hunting season starts statewide on Saturday, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division (WRD).

Last season, WRD says 83,000 hunters harvested 45,000 deer.

If you’re looking to take part this year, here’s some need-to-know information from the DNR:

“Dates/Harvest Limit: State law allows hunters to harvest up to 10 antlerless deer, and no more than two antlered deer (with one of the two antlered deer having a minimum of four points, one inch or longer, on one side of the antlers or a minimum 15-inch outside antler spread). For most hunters in the state, the deer season ends on Jan. 14. For counties with extended firearms or archery season, review the Georgia Hunting Regulations 2023-24 guidebook at eregulations.com/georgia/hunting/. Additionally, deer of either sex may be taken with archery equipment at any time on private land during the primitive weapons and firearms deer season.

Licenses: Georgia deer hunters must have a hunting license, a big game license and a current deer harvest record. Licenses can be purchased online at GoOutdoorsGeorgia.com, by phone at 1-800-366-2661, or at a license agent (list of agents available online).

Report Harvest: All harvested deer must be reported through Georgia Game Check within 24 hours. Deer can be reported on the Outdoors GA app (which works regardless of cell service), at GoOutdoorsGeorgia.com, or by calling 1-800-366-2661.”

For more information, visit GeorgiaWildlife.com/deer-info.