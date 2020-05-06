Georgia’s Attorney General warning of scam targeting religious community

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) – The Georgia Attorney General is warning of a new scam that is taking aim at the religious community in the state.

The office of Attorney General Chris Carr sent out a news release Wednesday warning of the scam. Scammers are posing as religious leaders and sending out emails targeting members of synagogues and churches attempting to trick congregants into sending them money.

“Cybercrimes such as these are popular with scammers because the Internet makes it easy for them to hide their true identity,” said Attorney General Chris Carr. “Consumers should be very suspicious of any emails asking them to send money – even if they appear to come from a trusted source.”

There are different variations to these imposter emails. In one version, scammers set up Gmail accounts that display the actual name of the rabbi, priest, pastor or imam. The fraudster then emails the members of the congregation asking for emergency donations to help someone in need and instructs the recipients to purchase iTunes gift cards and mail them to a different address.

If you have lost money or been the target of this type of scam, you can report it your local law enforcement agency or the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at consumer.ga.gov or (404) 651-8600.

Carr says you should also forward the imposter emails to the Federal Trade Commission’s spam database at spam@uce.gov along with alerting the organization being impersonated in the email so that they can warn congregants.