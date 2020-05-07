Georgia’s Board of Regents provides authority for potential staff reductions due to COVID-19

GEORGIA (WRBL) – The Board of Regents for the University System of Georgia released a statement providing their authority to plan for potential staffing reductions and furloughs as the coronavirus pandemic hits state revenues.

The USG is now working with the 26 colleges and universities in the state system to create a new spending plan for the 2021 fiscal year which will include a 14 percent reduction to the budget.

Actions that will affect staffing reductions and furloughs will be based on the final budget appropriation to be approved in June, according to officials.

The Board’s approval allows institutions and the system office to respond to a request by the state to make a plan for reducing spending by 14 percent, beginning July 1.

“While this may include difficult decisions, the system’s top priority continues to be helping students complete a college education. USG remains grateful to all its employees for making a difference at a critical time for the University System, including keeping institutions and the University System Office (USO) accessible and responsive during this extraordinary time,” the USG said in the statement.

The Chancellor and all USG institution Presidents will take a 10 percent pay reduction, including 26 furlough days for FY2021, according to the statement.

Staffing levels may also be adjusted to meet operational needs and address the impact of revenue and funding losses due to COVID-19.

“Employees of the University System of Georgia and our 26 colleges and universities continue to show resilience and dedication despite facing uncertainty and unprecedented challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic,” USG Chancellor Steve Wrigley said. “Their work has been instrumental in supporting not only USG’s 333,000 students, but thousands of Georgians across the state. I deeply appreciate the contributions of our employees impacted by these measures, and ask all of us to show our respect, compassion and gratitude for their service to our students.”

The USG says that the change to campus operations caused by the pandemic, including the move to remote instruction, has already caused an “immediate negative impact on auxiliary operations and finances.”

USG will continue to monitor the financial impact of COVID-19 and adjust as circumstances require. The system also continues to implement cost-cutting measures. These include a Comprehensive Administrative Review that will reduce administrative costs systemwide by more than $100 million and a critical hire process that was implemented in December 2019. Part of the USG statement on potential budget cuts for Fiscal Year 2021

Remote instruction will continue through the summer, with on-campus classes tentatively set to resume in the fall 2020 semester, according to the USG.