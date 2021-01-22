Georgia’s December unemployment rate drops as job growth outpaces national level

FILE – This May 7, 2020, file photo shows a man wearing a mask while walking under a Now Hiring sign at a CVS Pharmacy during the coronavirus outbreak in San Francisco. On Thursday, Nov. 12, the number of people seeking unemployment benefits fell last week to 709,000, the fourth straight drop and a sign that the job market is slowly healing. The figures coincide with a sharp resurgence in confirmed viral infections to an all-time high above 120,000 a day. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) – Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced that Georgia’s unemployment rate fell to 5.6% in December 2020, Georgia’s job growth outpaced the national rate.

Alongside the lower unemployment rate, Georgia also added 44,700 jobs in December, as the national trend for job growth continued to sink.

Georgia’s economic development has continued to break records, according to Gov. Kemp’s office.

Data from the Georgia Department of Economic Development shows that year-to-year, the first half of FY21 saw a 40% increase in new jobs and 47% increase in new investments.

In the first half of FY21, the state saw more than 16,000 jobs created and invested roughly $6 billion.

Despite the positive trend, Gov. Kemp says there are still difficulties facing the state as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, but by working together the state can get back to normal.

“There are still challenges ahead – a vaccine to distribute and a virus to beat – but we will keep working diligently to protect the lives and livelihoods of our people,” Kemp said. “I am still asking all Georgians to wear a mask, wash their hands, practice social distancing, and follow public health guidance to stop the spread of COVID-19. Working together, we can return to normal quickly and safely, and ensure Georgia’s best days lie ahead.”