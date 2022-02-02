Georgia’s Kemp raises $7.4M in 7 months of reelection bid

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says his main campaign committee raised more than $7.4 million in the seven months ending Jan. 31.
That gives him $12.7 million in cash as the Republican seeks reelection this year. None of Kemp’s Republican primary rivals has announced fundraising totals yet.
Kemp is the latest Georgia candidate to report raising a large sum this election cycle.
Last week, Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock said he raised $9.8 million in the last three months of 2021, while Republican challenger Herschel Walker said donors gave him $5.4 million.
