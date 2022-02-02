Georgia’s Stacey Abrams raised $9.25 million in governor bid

Georgia gubernatorial Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams poses for a photo during an interview with The Associated Press on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Decatur, Ga. Abrams announced on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 that her campaign had raised $9.25 million in the two months since she announced her candidacy.(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams says her campaign for governor raised more than $9.25 million since she announced her candidacy, and she still has $7.2 million in cash on hand.

That’s less than the $12.7 million in cash that Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has. But Abrams is unopposed this far for the Democratic nomination.

Kemp faces multiple Republican challengers including former U.S. Sen. David Perdue and former state Rep. Vernon Jones.

None of Kemp’s Republican rivals have announced their latest fundraising totals.

Abrams campaign manager Lauren Groh-Wargo says more than 100,000 donors have given to Abrams.

Follow us on Social Media

WRBL News 3 Facebook

WRBL News 3 Twitter

WRBL News 3 Instagram

WRBL News 3 YouTube