ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) –The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) announced the the Governor’s Highway Safety Association (GHSA) and Lyft are partnering with GOHS to help prevent drunk driving during the New Year’s holiday weekend.

The GHSA awarded the GOHS a $20,000 grant for ride credits for individuals with Lyft accounts during the holiday weekend.

Lyft account holders can use the code: GAGOHS2023 in the app or scan the QR code to get a one-time $20 ride credit.

The GOHS says account holders can use the credit for rides in Georgia, but the credit must be used within two weeks after the credit has been claimed.

Based on statistics from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 36% of people killed in crashes on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day in Georgia from 2017 to 2021 involved drivers whose blood-alcohol concentration (BAC) was higher the state’s legal limit.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration also stated that 81% of crashes during the same time frame in Georgia involved drivers whose BAC was twice the state’s legal limit.

The GOHS encourages people planning to partake in drinking alcohol to plan for a ride with a sober driver.