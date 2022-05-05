

GEORGIA (WRBL) – The main athletic association for Georgia High Schools voted on Wednesday to ban transgender youth from playing on school sports teams matching their self-identified gender.

The ban comes just days after Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed off on a bill authorizing the association to make the decision.

The executive committee of the Georgia High School Association unanimously voted in favor of a measure requiring students to play on sports teams matching the sex listed on their birth certificates.



It’s an update to previous GHSA policy, which allowed individual schools to determine under which gender a student athlete could compete.

The new rules will take effect next school year.