GMCC announced at a public hearing that Georgia is closer to accessing medical cannabis

ATLANTA, Ga. – During a public hearing on Saturday, July 24, the Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission (GMCC) announced the Notice of Intent to Award six Class 1 and Class 2 Production Licenses to manufacture low-THC cannabis oil for medical use in Georgia.

Dr. Christopher Edwards, chair of the commission believes this is a step in the right direction.

“It’s a great day for Georgians who need access to low-THC oil, and their families who have advocated a quality of life for their loved ones,” said Edwards.

The Georgia General Assembly passed House Bill 324, “Georgia’s Hope Act” in 2019. The legislation allows patients to access medical cannabis oil with no more than 5% THC.

House Bill 324 also allows the commission to issue up to six licenses to private companies to grow cannabis under the close supervision of the state.

Sixty-nine applicants have submitted competitive proposals and have undergone a fair and rigorous selection process.

Two licensees will allocate up to 100,000 square feet of growing space, while four licensees will be limited to no more than 50,000 square feet of growing space.

Danielle Benson, Vice-chair of the GMCC, echoed Edward’s sentiments stating, “the announcement of the six companies is an indication that help is on the way for Georgians.”