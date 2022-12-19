A new list from Forbes has determined the richest person in each state — as well as the source of their money. (Getty)

AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Americus Police Department (APD) announced that it received a major traffic enforcement grant of $26,908.24 from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) in Atlanta, Georgia.

The GOHS awarded the APD the grant in recognition of its lifesaving work as the coordinating agency of GHOS’s West Central Traffic Enforcement Network.

In total, there are 16 traffic enforcement agencies across the state, which help enforce Georgia’s year-round safety belt, speed, and impaired driving campaigns.

The West Central Traffic Enforcement Network includes law enforcement in 14 counties, including Clay, Chattahoochee, Harris, Muscogee, Quitman, Randolph, Schley, Sumter, Taylor, Talbot, Terrell, and Webster.

According to APD, the West Central Traffic Enforcement coordinator, John Thomas, with the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, will orchestrate year-round highly visible, concentrated patrols, multi-jurisdictional road checks, and sobriety checkpoints as part of campaigns such as Click it or Ticket, Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over and 100 Days of Summer HEAT.

For more information regarding the Americus Police Department’s award, contact Officer Christopher Slocumb at 229-924-36677 or email at cslocumb@americusga.gov. For more information about the grant program, call 404-656-6996 or visit www. gahighwaysaftey.org