 

Golden Ray wreckage catches fire in St. Simons

Georgia

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – Wreckage from the Golden Ray caught fire early Friday afternoon off of St. Simons Island.

Thick smoke billowing from what remains of the cargo ship could be seen widely.

According to the incident response team overseeing operations, non-essential personnel have been safely evacuated from the crane used for removal.

No injuries have been reported.

courtesy of Georgia DNR, Coastal Resources Division

Officials say crews were conducting pre-cutting operations when the blaze began, adding that preventative fire suppression systems were active.

Firefighting vessels are now on the scene, according to the incident response team. Air monitoring is also be conducted.

Last Friday, crews started cutting operations on the fifth of seven cuts planned for the ship’s removal. Responders use cutting torches and chains throughout the removal process.

The Golden Ray was carrying over 4,000 cars and other vehicles when it capsized in 2019.

Watch a live video feed at Golden Ray Saint Simons Island Live feed on Facebook. Send photo or video submission to pics@wsav.com.

