GOP aims to sacrifice some of its own in Georgia House remap

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia House Republicans are unveiling a redistricting proposal that could sacrifice a handful of GOP members to fortify the party’s majority for another decade.

Republicans currently hold a 103-77 majority in the lower chamber of the General Assembly.

The new map released Tuesday eliminates some Republican-leaning districts and creates some new ones likely to be won by Democrats.

That’s partially a consequence of the state’s population becoming more concentrated in metro Atlanta.

Lawmakers convene Wednesday in a special session to consider legislative and congressional redistricting.

They must redraw electoral districts at least once every decade following the U.S. Census to equalize populations.

