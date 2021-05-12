 

GOP’s Carr seeks another term as Georgia attorney general

Georgia

by: Associated Press

FILE – In this Jan. 13, 2020 file photo, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr speaks on the rotunda about human trafficking during the opening day of the year for the general session of the state legislature in Atlanta. Carr is seeking another four years as the state’s top lawyer. The 49-year-old Republican announced his reelection bid on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (AP Photo/John Amis, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr is seeking another four years as the state’s top lawyer.

The 49-year-old Republican announced his reelection bid on Tuesday.

He pledged to work with police to reduce crime and to fight against initiatives by President Joe Biden’s administration that he sees as infringements on personal freedoms and Georgia’s rights.

Carr had been rumored to be considering a bid for the Republican nomination to challenge Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in 2022.

The incumbent already faces two declared Democratic opponents including 2018 Democratic nominee Charlie Bailey and state Sen. Jen Jordan of Sandy Springs.

