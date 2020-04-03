Gov. Brian Kemp releases details of shelter in place order for Georgia

GEORGIA (WRBL) – On Thursday evening Georgia Governor Brian Kemp released the details of his shelter in place order for the entire state in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The order goes into effect on Friday, April 3, 2020 at 6:00 p.m.

The order calls for all residents of Georgia to shelter in place in their homes or places of residence. All residents must take every possible precaution to limit social interaction to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

All residents must practice social distancing and sanitation in accordance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

No businesses, establishments, corporations, non-profit corporations, organizations, or county or municipal governments shall allow more than ten people to gathering in a single location. All people must sit or stand at least six feet apart from one another. This does not apply to people when they are in their homes.

During the shelter in place order, everyone must stay in their homes unless they are conducting or participating in Essential Services.

Essential Services include obtaining necessary supplies such as food and supplies for household consumption, medical supplies or medication, supplies and equipment needed to work from home, products needed to maintain safety and sanitation of homes. Whenever possible, online ordering, home delivery, and curb side pick-up should be used to gather supplies.

Travel will be allowed when engaging in activities that are essential for health and safety. This includes seeking medical or behavior health and emergency services.

Outdoor activities will be permitted as long as a six foot distance is maintained when around anyone outside of your household.

Necessary travel will be permitted to obtain Essential Services, conduct Minimum Basic Operations, or conduct services defined as Critical Infrastructure services.

All businesses, establishments, corporations, non-profit corporations, and organizations that are not Critical Infrastructure will only conduct or engage in Minimum Basic Operations.

Basic Minimum Operations are limited to activities to maintain the value of business such as providing service, managing inventory, and processing payroll and employee benefits. Additional details are available in the download or link below.

All entities conducting Minimum Basic Operations must implement measures to stop the spread of COVID-19. Workers must be screened and evaluated for signs of illness. Any worker who is showing signs of illness will not be permitted to report to work. Enhanced sanitation must be conducted when appropriate. All workers must wash or sanitize hands. Social distancing must be implemented. No groups of people may gather together. Personal protective equipment must be provided to workers as appropriate for the function of the business. Workers must take breaks away from one another. Teleworking must be implemented whenever possible. Workers and others must maintain a six foot distance from one another. Additional details are available in the download or link below.

Critical Infrastructure refers to businesses and other entities the Department of Homeland Security has deemed as “essential” and therefore they shall not be impeded by county, municipal, or local ordinances. This includes suppliers who provide essential goods and services, legal services, home hospice, non-profits that distribute food or health and mental services.

Critical Infrastructure business and services that do continue during the shelter in place order must implement measures to stop the spread of the virus. Workers must be screened and evaluated for signs of illness. Those who do show signs of illness will not be permitted go in to work. Enhanced sanitation will be required when appropriate. Employees must wash or sanitize their hands. Personal protective equipment must be provided in necessary situations. Workers may not gather and must take breaks apart from one another. Teleworking should be used when possible. Shifts should be staggered when possible. Workers and others must maintain a six foot distance from one another. Additional details are available in the download or link below.

The order calls for all restaurants and private social clubs to stop dine-in services. Only take-out, pick-up, and delivery will be permitted. This, however, does not apply to dine-in services located in hospitals, healthcare facilities, nursing homes, and long-term care facilities.

All gyms, fitness centers, bowling alleys, theaters, live performance venues, amusement parks, body art studios, estheticians, hair designers, massage therapists, and bars must close to to the public while the order is in effect.

People under the shelter in place order are not permitted to have visitors in their homes. There are exceptions to this, including visitors who provide medical, behavioral health, and emergency services. Those who delivery supplies and essential services are permitted. Exceptions will also be made for end of life circumstances.

In the event of an emergency, residents will be allowed to leave their shelter in place location for an alternative safe location.

The shelter in place order goes into effect on Friday, April 3, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. and expires at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, April 13, 2020.

A file of the shelter in place order in its entirety can be downloaded here:

You can also go to the webpage for the Office of Gov. Brian Kemp to see the shelter in place order available on the 2020 Executive Orders page.